Denver mayor adjusts city budget to fund more programs after requests from city council

DENVER — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston plans to use nearly $4 million in interest from a one-time COVID-19 relief fund to cover several budget requests from Denver City Council members for next year.

Mayor Johnston unveiled his final proposed 2026 budget during a council meeting on Monday after months of discussion between city leaders over where to make cuts as they work to address a $200 million budget deficit.

In a letter to council members, Mayor Johnston laid out which programs and departments will see additional funding amid what he calls the most challenging fiscal year since 2020 and the Great Recession. He said slowing revenues, rising costs and reduced federal funds led to the budget shortfall.

The final proposed 2026 budget adds funding for the following:



$2.9 million to the Temporary Rental & Utility Assistance (TRUA) program, increasing total TRUA funds to about $15.1 million next year.

$800,000 to the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office to cover expected increases in postage, paper and printing costs during 2026 elections.

$575,000 to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) to create a parking ticket appeal program and eliminate the need for residents to make a court date, which will be funded by parking meter and parking fine revenue.

$125,000 for immigrant legal services, increasing total funds to $750,000 for 2026.

$120,000 to the Auditor's Office to launch a Wage Justice Fund.

$50,000 to fund the state health department's Denver Food System Summit.

$30,000 to the Department of Excise and Licenses' community equity fund for residents and neighborhood groups part of the Business License Hearing Fund.

Denver mayor adjusts city budget to fund more programs after council requests

Mayor Johnston said the ARPA fund interest is one-time funding and is the only available funding resource left for 2026. He said the interest on funds was planned for unexpected project costs or other expenses.

Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López has been critical of the proposed budget cuts to his office, claiming reduced funding will jeopardize the election process in what is expected to be a midterm election with high voter turnout next year.

In a statement, López said Mayor Johnston's revised budget proposal is still $2.7 million short of what the clerk and recorder's office needs to hold two elections next year. López said the budget cuts could force some ballot boxes and polling centers to close. In the letter sent to council members on Monday, Mayor Johnston said the clerk has shown little evidence that the cost of running an election has risen by more than $4 million over the last four years.

Several requests from Denver City Council members did not make it into the mayor's revised budget proposal. Those requests included funding for Denver Day Works, the STAR program, the city's WorkReady program, right-of-way enforcement, and crisis response team positions at the Denver County Sheriff's Department.

Denver City Council will hold a public hearing on the revised budget on Monday, October 27.