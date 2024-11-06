Election results: Colorado voters approve billions in bonds for school funding

DENVER — Voters in the Denver metro appeared to back billions in funding for school districts on Election Day, with early returns showing support for bond measures and mill levy overrides in Denver, Aurora and Cherry Creek schools.

Over 30 Colorado districts asked voters to approve funds this election cycle, with the Colorado School Finance Project estimating nearly $7 billion in total measures on the ballot.

🗳️ FOLLOW THE 2024 ELECTION WITH DENVER7'S LIVE BLOG

Voters overwhelmingly supported Denver Public Schools Initiative 4A, which would allow the district to take on $975 million in debt, without raising property taxes, to fund projects throughout the district.

Unofficial results from the Denver Clerk and Recorder showed nearly 74% were in favor of Initiative 4A compared to just over 26% against by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Among other things, the money would be used to improve school safety by adding secure entrances and weapons detection technology; renovate existing school buildings; and add air conditioning to the 29 DPS schools that still don’t have it.

There’s also $43 million for middle and high school auditorium upgrades, including a brand new $18 million auditorium on the Paul Sandoval campus which is home to Northfield High School and DSST Conservatory Green High School.

The bond request comes at a time when the Denver Public School Board is set to vote on a plan to close and consolidate schools due to declining enrollment. The district says money from the bond could still be used to make improvements to schools that close, because the buildings will be repurposed in some way.

Voters approve $975M Denver Public Schools bond measure

Fifty-nine percent of voters in Douglas County were backing Ballot Issue 5A, a $490 million bond that would build two new elementary schools, among other improvements to schools around the district.

Voters rejected a bond request in 2023.

The Cherry Creek School District had a $950 million bond and mill levy on the ballot, which would implement a tax increase of less than $3 a month for each $100,000 of property value in order to fund innovation and security enhancements at schools throughout the district, among other items.

Ballot Issue 4A had the support of nearly 56% of voters as of late Tuesday. Ballot Issue 4B had nearly 55% support.

And Aurora Public Schools had the largest request of all, a billion-dollar bond, as well as a 30 million dollar capital mill levy. Both were trending comfortably toward passing.

The pair of measures are aimed at improvements to infrastructure, facilities and technology in APS.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools asked voters to pass an $830 million dollar bond, but was facing opposition from voters in the early returns. Roughly 52% had voted "No" on Ballot Issues 4A and 4B.

Unlike some states, Colorado doesn't provide any funding for school buildings. Bonds allow districts to take on debt to finance school construction and renovations, including safety improvements and technology. Mill levy overrides are typically for ongoing operational costs, like teacher salaries or educational programming.

The Colorado School Finance Project says the reason the bond requests are so big this year is that districts are looking to replace and renovate decades-old schools as construction costs are rising. The cost to build one comprehensive high school in Colorado right now is around $200 million dollars.

In many districts, passing a bond will not mean a tax increase. However, if voters rejected the bonds, it would eventually mean a property tax decrease, as districts pay off debts without taking on new debt.