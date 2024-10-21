Bond would build a brand new Thornton High School, replacing 50 year-old building

Among the many Colorado school districts with bonds on the ballot this year, the Adams 12 Five Start School District is asking voters to pass an $830 million bond. More than a quarter of the money would go toward building a new Thornton High School. The current building is 50 years old.

Principal Charles Arrellano said, the building has changed much since he graduated from Thornton High School in 1990.

Bond would build a brand new Thornton High School, replacing 50 year-old school

“We have a lot of interior classrooms that don’t have the natural light, and 1400 kids walking through the halls – its congested,” he said.

Arrellano has toured school buildings in Colorado that are more conducive to today’s learning styles and career focused education programs, with open floor plans and non-traditional classrooms. As part of the planning for a new high school, Arrellano spoke with students about what they’d like to see.

“They talked a lot about the opportunity to expand our current business and marketing program. They talked about some manufacturing opportunities, to expand the culinary opportunities, so a lot of hands on activities,” Arrellano said.

The new high school would be built next to the current building on what is the senior parking lot and then the old building would be torn down.

Construction is expected to take several years, with the new building opening in 2029, with its first graduating class in 2030.

Arrellano said, even though current students wouldn’t attend school in the new building, they’re excited for what it will mean for their younger brothers and sisters and future generations.

The bond will not raise taxes for the Adams 12 community. The district is also asking voters to pass a $34.5 million mill levy override for education programs and teacher salaries. It would raise property taxes by about $20 per month on a home valued at $500,000.

Where the bond money comes from explained in the video player below: