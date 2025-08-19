CPW ranger stabbed at Staunton State Park, suspect on the run, the sheriff's office says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado Parks and Wildlife seasonal ranger was stabbed by a suspect at Staunton State Park on Tuesday and the suspect fled the scene, authorities say.

All visitors are being evacuated from the park, CPW said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to the park Tuesday and learned that the suspect ran away on foot.

Denver7 Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to a stabbing at Staunton State Park on Aug. 19, 2025.

He is described as a white man standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a plain gray shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff's office said he appears to be in his early 30s and has brown hair. He has no facial hair.

The suspect is considered dangerous, so anybody who sees him is asked to call 911. A search on the ground, as well as from the air, is underway, the sheriff's office said.

No details were available about the status of the ranger or if they know the suspect. They work seasonally for CPW. They were transported via AirLife to a local hospital.

Denver7 Authorities respond to a stabbing at Staunton State Park on Aug. 19, 2025.

Colorado State Patrol, the Golden Police Department, Arvada Police Department, Lakeside Police Department, AirLife, the regional SWAT team and others responded to the scene.

The park is closed until further notice.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.