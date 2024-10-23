Denver Public Schools $975 million bond would fund improvements for performing arts

DENVER — Denver Public Schools is hoping voters will pass a $975 million bond to fund projects throughout the district, including putting air conditioning in the 29 schools that still don’t have it. But one group of students is especially excited about what the bond could mean for performing arts.

Northfield High School and DSST-Conservatory Green High School share the Paul Sandoval Campus in northeast Denver. They also share a stage with a cafeteria. Their “cafetorium” has been used for everything from plays, to concerts, to speaking events. Vice President Kamala Harris even gave a climate change speech there in 2023.

Climate activist and band student Amelia Fernadez-Rodriguez hopes future events will have a more formal space.

“In the case that an historic event happens again, we want to have a formal auditorium to be pared for that,” Fernadez-Rodriguez said.

The DPS 2024 bond includes $43 million for middle and high school auditorium upgrades, including a brand new $18 million auditorium on the Paul Sandoval campus.

Many of the performing arts students from Northfield have been campaigning for the bond, setting up booths and passing out fliers to the community.

Senior Sophia Brown said it’s been an educational experience in itself.



“I didn't know that there were so many schools that didn't have air conditioning, that needed fire safety upgrades, electrical upgrades, so this has definitely been an opportunity for us to understand the vast amount of things DPS needs in order to educates students,” Brown said.

While students like Brown will graduate before the auditorium is completed, they’re excited for what it will mean for future students. Sophomore Yaya Rodriguez said it means so much more than just the opportunity to perform.

“As a freshman, it was really amazing to have open arms and lots of people just being kind and lovely to me and all the other freshmen that were coming in,” Rodriguez said.

