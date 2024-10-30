DPS shares criteria for school closures, how $975 million bond would be used for schools on closure list

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Alex Marrero is expected to make school closure recommendations on Nov. 7 — two days after the election where Denver voters will approve or reject a $975 million bond.

As a mom of two elementary school daughters, life is busy for Diana Kessel. The last thing she wants to worry about is if their school will be on the school district's list of recommended closures.

"The more that time gets closer to that Nov. 7, the more I'm thinking I'm being foolish and that we are going to be on the list. And this whole process has just been just a false illusion that things were going to be done correctly," said Kessel.

In the meantime, Denver voters have until Nov. 5 to decide the fate of a massive bond aimed at funding school improvements. According to the measure, DPS would use the money to improve school safety, maintain and renovate school buildings, add A/C to certain campuses, build new schools or expand classroom capacity to address overcrowding, upgrade science and computer labs and build and improve career-readiness spaces.

"It leaves a sour taste in my mouth. How crazy is it that we're voting on almost a billion dollar measure on the 5th, and then the 7th is when the secretive, magical list comes out," said Kessel.

Education Schools asking voters for billions of dollars to make facility improvements Nicole Brady

Denver7 took those concerns directly to DPS. According to spokesperson Scott Pribble, improvements would still be made to schools on the closure list since the district does not plan to sell the buildings.

"There are many other things that are on that list that we can prioritize if we have schools that are closing and may not need some of that funding," explained Pribble.

Pribble said the current closure criteria are different than the criteria that were used in years past.

"We've seen two different rounds of school closure in the recent past. One was simply because of performance, and that's not what this is. The other one was simply because of smaller schools," he said.

This time around, DPS said it will consider enrollment and a list of other criteria, including the number of students who live in each school's area and choose to attend other district schools, the types of available classes and the condition of the building, including whether it has air conditioning.

Mike DeGuire, who previously served as a principal within DPS, feels like the district is rushing to a decision.

"I don't think we're thinking about the fiscal realities as well as the human cost and the toll that it takes on the neighborhoods and the people involved," said DeGuire.

Kessel said the process has left her disappointed and hopeless.

"The whole process just feels disingenuous, and I'm losing my voice every time we're trying to speak up," she said.

Marrero's recommendations will be voted on by the DPS Board of Education during a meeting on Nov. 21.