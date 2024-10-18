Billion-dollar bonds on the ballot: Colorado schools are asking voters for money to make school improvements

DENVER — This election year, more than 30 school districts in Colorado are asking voters for more money in the form of bonds and mill levy overrides.

Denver Public Schools asking for a $975 million bond, Cherry Creek Schools asking for $950 million, Adams 12 Five Star Schools asking for $830 million, Douglas County Schools asking for $490 million and Aurora Public schools asking for $1 billion.

When voters approve a school bond, it allows districts to take on debt for construction of new facilities and improvements to existing ones. Tracie Rainey, executive director of the Colorado School Finance Project said, a recent state analysis showed $20 billion in facility needs for Colorado schools.

“You have structures that are 40 to 50 years old and how those structures were financed and built originally is not how education is being taught today,” Rainey said.

Rainey pointed to safety upgrades that weren’t necessary 50 years ago, like secure vestibules at entrances. Schools are also offering more career and technical education programs that require different classroom styles.

Unlike some states, Colorado’s education budget doesn’t provide funding specifically for buildings.

“The facilities in our school districts are really at the brunt of the local taxpayer, because there's no real focus at the state level to fund facilities,” Rainey said.

While taxpayers are on the hook for new buildings and improvements, most of the bonds on this year’s ballot will not raise taxes. That’s because the districts are just extending current debt and asking voters to keep paying what they’re already paying. But if voters deny a bond request, eventually their taxes would go down.

Many voters are also being asked to approve mill levy overrides. Unlike a bond, a mill levy override is used to pay for operational costs like teacher salaries or educational programs. A mill levy override does mean a property tax increase, as it’s an ongoing source of funding for the district.

While school districts hope a presidential election year will mean more voters to pass these measures, Rainey acknowledged the rising property taxes in Colorado make it a difficult time to ask.

“I think that's why you take a while to educate your community,” Rainey said.