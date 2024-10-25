Aurora Public Schools asking voters to approve a $1 billion bond, for projects on east and west side

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools has a billion-dollar bond on the ballot for voters this year, the largest of any of the metro districts. If voters approve the funding, it would be used to build new schools and improve older ones, including a major renovation for 51-year-old Gateway High School.

Gateway principal Scott Fiske said the school was built for a different generation and mode of education.

“Our students do a great job of learning and participating with what they have, but quite honestly, I think they deserve more,” Fiske said.

Despite its age, Gateway continues to bring in modern programs for students, like broadcast production. Money from the bond could help media teacher John Portelle finally get a permanent classroom and better equipment.

The west side of Aurora is also slated to get a new health science high school affiliated with the Anschutz medical campus. Meanwhile, on the growing east side, three new schools are planned, including two P-8 schools and one high school.

Aurora Public Schools Chief Finance Officer Brett Johnson explained the funding measures on the ballot will not raise taxes.

“The outstanding bonds that we have drop off significantly next year, our principal and interest decrease from roughly $80 million down to $50 million, and that's the room that we've created for ourselves, that we don't have to increase the tax rate,” Johnson said.

Aurora Public Schools is also asking voters to approve a $30 million capital mill levy for ongoing expenses like building maintenance. An interactive map on the district’s website shows the projects planned for the bond and capital mill levy funding.