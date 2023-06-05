Diehard fans win Denver shop's contest for free Nuggets-inspired tattoos

DENVER — Two Coloradans have some new ink to solidify their steadfast support for the Denver Nuggets as the team heads into game three of the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 104-93 in game one on Thursday evening, and the Heat tied it up with a 111-108 win on Sunday. This marks the Nuggets' first-ever Finals.

It all started when Lucky Rose Tattoo, located at 4241 Jason Street in Denver, posted a contest on their Instagram. If users followed their account and the Nuggets' account, tagged a friend in the comments and shared the post to their Instagram story, they were in the running for a free Denver Nuggets tattoo.

Nate Rakim and Anthony Roland were two of the three winners.

Despite not knowing each other, they came to the shop on Tuesday and sat down with tattoo artists Rick Lohm and Megan McGonigle. The artists had picked out a handful of tattoo designs of logos ranging from the Denver Rockets (the team name before the Nuggets) to the iconic skyline logo.

A short time later, the two men left with matching Nuggets-inspired ink on their arms. They both chose to have Maxie the Miner forever displayed on their skin — Rakim chose his wrist and Roland chose his upper arm.

Maxie the Miner was the Nuggets' logo from the mid-1970s through the early 80s, before it changed to the iconic tiled rainbow logo.

"I just love the Denver Nuggets," Roland said. "I’ve been watching them with my dad since I was a little kid. So, it just felt right.”

Rakim said he always loved the cartoon Maxie growing up.

Both feel pretty confident the Nuggets will win the Finals. Roland hopes Denver sweeps Miami, but said he'd be OK if the series was 4-2. The Nuggets are heavily favored to win.

"Get me a little nervous but pull out with the win," he smiled.

“I guarantee the Heat are going to be not as easy as everyone expects," Rakim said. "I expect Nuggets in 6.”

Both men said they love the Denver Nuggets through thick and thin, and would have requested the tattoos even if the team was not playing in the finals.

"But now just seems like the perfect time," Rakim said.

The series is currently tied up 1-1. Game three is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 in Florida. You can watch it on Denver7. Click here to see the rest of the schedule.

