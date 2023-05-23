Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Nuggets in the NBA Finals: Here's the schedule of games, airing on Denver7

A look at the NBA Finals schedule as the Nuggets await an Eastern Conference champion.
The Denver Nuggets advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history after completing a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Denver7 team reports from LA and from a watch party at Ball Arena in Denver.
Nuggets Lakers Basketball
Posted at 9:36 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 00:27:55-04

DENVER – History will unfold on Denver7 starting June 1.

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets will play for an NBA championship after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the West Finals.

The Nuggets await an Eastern Conference champion. The Miami Heat led the Boston Celtics 3-0 after winning Game 3 Sunday night. With the Lakers' loss, teams are now 0-150 in series after trailing 3-0.

Unless Boston mounts a historic comeback, Denver will have home-court advantage in the Finals. Here is a look at the NBA Finals schedule.

Game 1: Thursday, June 1| 6:30 p.m. MST (Denver7)
Game 2: Sunday, June 4 | 6 p.m. MST (Denver7)
Game 3: Wednesday, June 7| 6:30 p.m. MST (Denver7)
Game 4: Friday, June 9| 6:30 p.m. MST (Denver7)
Game 5*: Monday, June 12| 6:30 p.m. MST (Denver7)
Game 6*: Thursday, June 15| 6:30 p.m. MST (Denver7)
Game 7*: Sunday, June 18| 6 p.m. MST (Denver7)
*if necessary

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018