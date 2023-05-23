Nuggets in the NBA Finals: Here's the schedule of games, airing on Denver7

DENVER – History will unfold on Denver7 starting June 1.

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets will play for an NBA championship after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the West Finals.

The Nuggets await an Eastern Conference champion. The Miami Heat led the Boston Celtics 3-0 after winning Game 3 Sunday night. With the Lakers' loss, teams are now 0-150 in series after trailing 3-0.

Unless Boston mounts a historic comeback, Denver will have home-court advantage in the Finals. Here is a look at the NBA Finals schedule.

Game 1: Thursday, June 1| 6:30 p.m. MST (Denver7)

Game 2: Sunday, June 4 | 6 p.m. MST (Denver7)

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7| 6:30 p.m. MST (Denver7)

Game 4: Friday, June 9| 6:30 p.m. MST (Denver7)

Game 5*: Monday, June 12| 6:30 p.m. MST (Denver7)

Game 6*: Thursday, June 15| 6:30 p.m. MST (Denver7)

Game 7*: Sunday, June 18| 6 p.m. MST (Denver7)

*if necessary

