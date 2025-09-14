Community shows what it means to be 'Evergreen Strong'

EVERGREEN, Colo. — In the heart of downtown Evergreen, business windows reflect the strength of this community with hearts and messages of 'Evergreen Strong' after tragedy struck earlier in the week with a shooting at Evergreen High School.

A message of love could be spotted on the window at Cactus Jack's Saloon and Grill. Inside, there were tables of high school students who were given free burgers and fries on Saturday.

Veronica Webber, front of house general manager at Cactus Jack’s, graduated from Evergreen High School and shared that both the owners of the saloon were also graduates.

"We just wanted to let the community know that we're here. Our hearts go out to it, and that this is home for us, so this is something that affects us as well as the rest of the community," Webber said.

Caleb Foreman

Other employees were also graduates of Evergreen High School and left processing the immense heartache of what happened in their hometown. Server Maya Brown graduated in 2023 and reflected on the resilience of the community moving forward.

"The worst thing that could ever happen to this town just happened," said Brown. "So the only thing that can come out of it is that we stay strong, and we will stay strong. We're Evergreen. We know what we're doing. We've always been a family to each other, and I'm very, very shocked that this happened."

As burgers continued to be ordered, it showed how the saloon was serving as a safe space for students to gather. Brown said she had served multiple sports teams, along with other students, throughout the day.

This is not the only way the business is showing its support. Webber said they are in the works of 'CJ's Be the Change Fest' which will take place on October 4th with several local bands already confirming their attendance.

"We are in the works of creating a benefit, not only to help support the Evergreen community and the families that were affected by this tragedy, but we also want to help raise awareness for mental health and just stop bullying, and to be kind to each other," Webber said.

Besides music, Webber said there will also be an art therapy tent along, and they are working on creating a fund to help support the families.

Jacob Curtis

The Center for the Arts Evergreen also welcomed community members for a day of healing. People were encouraged to participate in “A Day of Healing Hearts,” where they could paint wooden hearts and leave messages of support.

"We've got so many hearts inside that have been painted that just say love or support, and we wanted something that would be a visual, tangible symbol of how strong this community is and how we come together in sad time," Sara Miller, Executive Director for The Center for the Arts Evergreen.

The Colorado Healing Fund is also accepting donations and will be working in collaboration with the Jeffco Schools Foundation to help those impacted.