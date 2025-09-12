After tragedy at Evergreen, town invites community to heal through art this Saturday

DENVER — Two days after tragedy struck Evergreen, the town’s center for the arts is inviting families for a day of healing with a community-wide art project.

“In light of the recent events, Center for the Arts Evergreen will not be hosting our planned “Day of the Arts,”” staff from the center said in an Instagram post Friday. “Instead, CAE will open its doors for an all-hands-on-deck community art project.”

The community project, “A Day of Healing Hearts” will take place Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the post.

The community was asked to bring their family and friends to craft messages and artful expressions of love on wooden hearts that will be provided by CAE staff. Those wooden hearts will be hung around the town “as a show of support for Evergreen High School, its families, faculty and first responders.”

“CAE believes deeply in the healing power of art and in the strength of the community we love to serve,” CAE staff wrote.

More than 100 people gathered at Buchanan Park Recreation Center Thursday to show support for one another after the shooting at Evergreen High School, which left two students injured who remain in critical condition. The 16-year-old shooter sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died of his injuries on Wednesday.

Jefferson County deputies said Thursday the actions of students and teachers at the school on Wednesday "saved lives.”

Authorities are still investigating the shooter’s motive, but said investigators have determined the gunman had been “radicalized by some extremist network.”