Students look for more security and mental health help after Wednesday's Evergreen High School shooting

EVERGREEN, Colo. — The shock hadn't worn off Thursday morning after the shooting at Evergreen High School on Wednesday, that injured two students. Investigators said the shooter turned the gun on himself and died. A fourth person may have gone to the hospital as well.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies still had access to the school blocked off Thursday morning, and the parking lots were full of cars left behind after the shooting.

That's when Denver7 met Abby Sommers, who was trying to figure out when she could get her car back.

She started talking about how she was still in shock.

"It doesn't feel real that it happened even this morning," Sommers said.

Denver7

Sommers, a junior at Evergreen High School, said she had just left campus before the shooting happened but has been hearing about what other students endured when they first heard the gunfire.

When we asked her what it's going to take to feel safe and better about returning to class, she had this to share.

"It's definitely gonna be weird, walking back in and I'm not sure. I just feel like we need better security," Sommers said.

Another friend nearby shared the same sentiment.

Sommers said there is security at the school but would like to see a bigger focus on big-picture issues like a student bringing a gun to school versus smaller infractions.

She also talked about how there is support for mental health now but thinks there could be more.

Resources are opening up for the community. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Victim Services Unit will operate a resource and information center at Bergen Meadow Elementary School on Thursday and Friday.

Denver7 asked Jeffco Public Schools if they are taking a closer look at the security protocols and mental health resources after the shooting and we are waiting to hear back and will update you as soon as possible.

