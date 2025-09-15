Evergreen High School shooting victims remain hospitalized; one upgraded to serious condition

EVERGREEN, Colo. — The two victims of the Evergreen High School shooting from last week remain hospitalized in serious and critical conditions, hospital officials said Monday.

One of the victims remains at CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood and is listed in critical condition but stable. A second victim was transferred to Children’s Hospital Colorado and was upgraded from critical to serious condition.

Both victims are students at Evergreen High School and were shot Wednesday afternoon by the suspected shooter and fellow student, Desmond Holly, 16. The suspect died after he turned the gun on himself. It is still unclear how he selected his victims.

One of the victims was identified as Matthew Silverstone, 18 years old. Information on the second victim has not been released.

Classes at Evergreen High School remain canceled following last week's shooting. It's not known when they will resume.

It was revealed on Friday by the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism that the suspected shooter had been active on an online forum where users watch videos of killings and violence, mixed in with content on white supremacism and antisemitism.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Mark Techmeyer, declined to comment on the ADL's findings or discuss its investigation into the shooting.

The shooting prompted at least one other school district, Aurora Public Schools, to review its safety protocols more closely.

