Elbert School District #200 closes Tuesday amid ongoing search for two missing middle school girls

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Elbert School District #200 is closed Tuesday amid an ongoing search for two missing middle school girls. Elbert School is serving as the incident command post for the law enforcement search and rescue efforts, the district said late Monday night.

The two girls from the visiting Colorado Springs School team went missing from the Monday night basketball games, according to the school district.They left the Elbert school with their backpacks around 5 p.m.

Both were wearing blue shorts and hoodies, according to the school district.

Anyone who lives in the Academy East area is asked to a do a search of their properties. Anyone who sees them or has any information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 and report it immediately.