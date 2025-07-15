Man accused of trying to kidnap Aurora elementary student will have all charges dropped

AURORA, Colo. — A man accused of nearly kidnapping an Aurora elementary school boy during recess will have his case dismissed, according to the district attorney’s office.

Solomon Galligan, 34, is charged with kidnapping and child abuse after investigators say he lunged at a child playing outside at Black Hills Elementary School on April 19, 2024.

The whole ordeal was captured on surveillance video , showing the suspect wearing a blue hoodie with dark pants and holding a white blanket. He could be seen walking up to the children on the field before the kids started running away from him, police said in a probable cause statement.

According to Eric Ross, a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a doctor found Galligan incompetent to stand trial last month.

“... by state statute, we are required to dismiss charges in the case,” said Ross.

Denver7 Investigates has extensively covered a law that changed in Colorado last summer, requiring judges to dismiss cases in which defendants are found incompetent and not restorable. However, the DA’s office insists Galligan will not be back on the streets when the charges are dropped.

“... the defendant will be civilly committed for mental health treatment. Contrary to what has been reported, the defendant is not being released out in the public,” said Ross.

A “civil commitment” is also known as “involuntary mental health treatment” in Colorado. According to the Colorado Office of Behavioral Health, these civil commitments do not last longer than 12 months, depending on the process.

Court records show Galligan has had four criminal cases throughout the state dismissed, and in all of them, the issue of competency was raised.

According to the arrest affidavit in his kidnapping case, Galligan is also a registered sex offender after he was convicted of nonconsent sexual contact in 2011.

Galligan is expected to have a court hearing scheduled for later this month.

