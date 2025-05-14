‘We are in an emergency situation': Lakewood residents demand action after property catches fire twice

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Residents of a Lakewood neighborhood are raising concerns about a property cluttered with debris and recently caught fire twice.

Every so often, people driving past the house at 8000 W 10th Avenue in Lakewood slow down to admire the yard. Not because it is the best lawn in the neighborhood, it's quite the opposite.

The property is littered with trash, bicycles, clothes, campers, and some egregious signs.

“It is a complete hazard,” said Lindsay Driver, one of several neighbors who raised concerns to the Lakewood City Council on Monday night.

Their calls for action come after the property caught fire, not once, but twice in 48 hours over the weekend.

Listen to more public comment from neighbors during a recent Lakewood City Council meeting here:

more public comment from neighbors during a recent Lakewood City Council meeting

“This is an emergency situation. This isn't just a homeless encampment that's near a park. This is directly across from a school, and they are creating explosions in our neighborhood,” said Driver.

The property sits just across the street from Jefferson County Open School.

On Monday, Denver7 Investigates watched as roughly ten people came and went from the property, some entering and exiting the home, despite a sign on the window reading “Restricted Access,” signed by the City of Lakewood.

Multiple city vehicles, including those for community resources, code enforcement, and police, continuously drove by the property.

Lakewood police say there have been two dozen calls to the area in the last eight weeks.

Denver7 Investigates submitted multiple public records requests to the City of Lakewood, Lakewood Police, and Jeffcom for records relating to calls for service and code enforcement violations at the property. We are waiting for those requests to be fulfilled.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Lakewood Police said, “The condition and activity surrounding two houses in this location has escalated beyond what can be reasonably addressed through routine law enforcement alone, and the department has been working to address these problems for several weeks now.”

Lakewood Police is now working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to begin the process for a court-ordered eviction.

According to police, a felony arson investigation has been conducted, and a suspect has been identified, tied to a resident’s family member.

We contacted a man nearby who neighbors said was the property owner, but he denied it. We also called a phone number associated with the owner, but did not get a response after leaving a voicemail.

Isabel Cruz, Ward 2 Councilmember, responded to our request for an interview with the following statement:

As a neighbor who lives close to the site myself, I know firsthand how alarming this incident was and I appreciate residents who came to the council meeting to elevate these concerns for the public and fellow councilors from across the city. I am grateful to the first responders who contained both fires quickly and who are working on addressing broader safety concerns in our neighborhood in a comprehensive manner. Here’s the information the Police Department have given us so far:



There have been many calls to or responses from our Code Enforcement Officers concerning this unit. We are communicating with our Building Inspectors to have them post the buildings as inhabitable, and they can then start the process to legally condemn the property, due to the fires over the weekend. We are investigating both fires from this weekend with our partners at West Metro Fire. A suspect has been identified in the second fire that occurred yesterday morning. Lakewood PD is aware of the issues and is working in the area to provide frequent extra patrols and strict enforcement.



We are currently waiting on updated information about other actions the police and city staff are taking to ensure safety at this property and in the neighborhood more broadly. Isabel Cruz, Ward 2 Councilmember

The full statement from Lakewood Police is below:

Statement regarding 8000 Block of West 10th Avenue The condition and activity surrounding two houses in this location has escalated beyond what can be reasonably addressed through routine law enforcement alone, and the department has been working to address these problems for several weeks now. Because of the ongoing deterioration of public safety, health, and livability surrounding the properties at 8000 and 8080 W. 10th Ave., the department has been engaged with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to carry out a court-ordered eviction, which is now scheduled for May 16. The level of criminal activity, repeated fires, code violations, and overall environmental degradation in this area constitutes a significant and ongoing threat to the welfare of residents, students, and first responders alike. That is the reason the work to obtain a court-ordered eviction has been underway, but the court process takes time. The Police Department has responded to numerous calls, with two dozen in just the past eight weeks. The department has taken actions in response to these calls that include code enforcement opening cases that notify and require the property owner to act and pay for cleanup to resolve these problems on the property. This week, a felony arson investigation has been conducted, and a suspect has been identified, tied to a resident’s family member, resulting from two structure fires within 48 hours. The extent of the issues, however, has required the attention of several city services as well as potentially considering condemnation of the property, which means taking the property from the owner. In addition to the eviction, the following actions are underway: 1. Posting today of 8000 W. 10th Ave. as a dangerous building that is uninhabitable, making it illegal for anyone to be in the building. 2. Potential closure of 8080 W. 10th Ave., pending code enforcement and building inspection outcomes. 3. Comprehensive environmental cleanup, including rat extermination and removal of all unsafe structures, vehicles, and debris. 4. Coordinated outreach to engage with unsheltered individuals, prioritizing addiction services and assisting with relocation where possible. 5. Increased patrol support and school zone safety presence in coordination with Jeffco Public Schools. The Lakewood Police Department is aware of the effect these properties are having on our community. We will continue to provide zero-tolerance enforcement in this area to ensure community safety and quality of life. Lakewood Police Department

‘We are in an emergency situation': Lakewood residents demand action after property catches fire twice

Denver7