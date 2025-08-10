Inspector 'no longer' with City of Denver after they allegedly consume psilocybin during inspection

DENVER — An inspector with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses is "no longer with the city" after the employee allegedly ate a psilocybin gummy during an inspection.

The alleged incident happened during an investigation on April 20 at a vendor market next to Tetra Lounge, according to the business owner, Dewayne Benjamin.

"He picked it up and put it in his mouth, and it's surprising to me," said Benjamin.

The allegation comes after the City of Denver issued an order to show cause against Tetra Lounge, meaning the business must advocate for why it should not have its marijuana hospitality business license revoked, following an investigation spanning several months.

According to the order, the city alleges Tetra Lounge violated conditions, appearing to sell and give out cannabis products.

"Any allegations of Tetra supplying, selling, or sampling cannabis are totally false," Benjamin insists.

The lounge was the first business to receive a marijuana hospitality business license in the city back in 2022, authorizing customers to use cannabis on the property.

Benjamin said the business offers daily, monthly, and yearly memberships, and guests bring their own cannabis.

The license does not authorize cannabis products to be given out or sold at the business.

The order claims that during an inspection on July 10, "Inspectors witnessed several booths set up inside the building on the licensed premises, including one that appeared to be sampling and selling marijuana distillate and infused gummies and cookies."

However, Benjamin provided Denver7 Investigates with surveillance video he said was taken that day that he believes refutes the city's claim.

Tetra Lounge's show cause hearing with the city is scheduled for October 10.

Inspector 'no longer' with city after employee allegedly consumes psilocybin

