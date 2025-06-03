DHS: Colorado Springs family of man charged in Boulder attack being detained by ICE

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Secretary of U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the family of the Boulder firebombing suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, is being taken into immigration custody.

In a post on X, Noem said, "Today, @DHSgov and @ICEGov are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody. This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it. I am continuing to pray for the victims of this attack and their families. Justice will be served."

Denver7 is working to confirm additional details surrounding Tuesday's action by ICE. However, Soliman stated in an interview with authorities that he has a wife and five children and lives in Colorado Springs in the 2300 block of Washo Circle.

Soliman was born in Egypt and moved to Kuwait, then to the United States in 2022 on a tourism visa, according to DHS.

The department said Soliman filed for asylum in September 2022 and has been living in the U.S. illegally since his visa expired in February 2023. The legal status of his family is not known.

Soliman was arrested and booked into the Boulder County Jail Sunday after he allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at demonstrators in Boulder who were calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, injuring 12 of them.

Authorities said Soliman had planned to kill them all but apparently had second thoughts, according to an affidavit.

The 45-year-old suspect was disguised as a gardener and had 18 Molotov cocktails but threw just two during Sunday's attack in which he yelled “Free Palestine," police said.

The two incendiary devices he did throw at the group of about 20 people staging their weekly demonstration were enough to injure more than half of them, and authorities said he expressed no regrets about the attack.

Soliman faces both federal and state criminal charges, including a hate crime and attempted murder. Additional state charges related to the incendiary devices are expected, and further federal charges are possible. The Justice Department is pursuing a grand jury indictment.

Soliman is currently held on a $10 million bond. His attorney declined to comment after a court hearing, and his next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

According to an FBI affidavit, Soliman told the police he was driven by a desire “to kill all Zionist people" — a reference to the movement to establish and protect a Jewish state in Israel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

