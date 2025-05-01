FBI Denver: Fort Carson Army staff sergeant arrested on federal drug charges

DENVER – A Fort Carson Army staff sergeant accused of distributing cocaine was arrested Wednesday by FBI Denver agents, according to a news release.

Juan Gabriel Orona-Rodriguez faces federal charges.

In a statement, a Fort Carson officials said "We are aware the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of Army CID, took a Fort Carson Soldier into custody. We will continue to cooperate with all agencies involved."

Orona-Rodriguez has served over 8 years, according to the official.

The announcement comes on the heels of this week’s large-scale federal operation in Colorado Springs in which 17 military members were detained as part of an investigation into an alleged underground nightclub.

The FBI did not explicitly say Orona-Rodriguez’s arrest was connected to the Sunday morning raid.

Denver7 Investigates was on the scene at around 3 a.m. when more than 300 law enforcement officers from 10 federal agencies raided the club.According to the DEA, more than 100 people were detained at the underground club allegedly linked to drug trafficking, prostitution and violence.

The owner of the building, MIke Moon, said he was ‘shocked’ after learning the property was allegedly used as an illegal nightclub.

“I've never even seen a lot of trash in the parking lot to even suspect that anything like an after-hours nightclub is going on. So, it's pretty shocking,” Mike Moon, the owner of the property, said

This is a developing story and will be updated.