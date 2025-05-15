'Vindicate the court’s trust': CO judge rules to release Army soldier facing federal drug charges from jail

On Thursday, a federal judge ruled that Juan Gabriel Orona-Rodriguez, the United States Army soldier accused of selling cocaine, will be released from custody while awaiting trial.

Fort Carson soldier released ahead of drug trial

Orona-Rodriguez, 27, is scheduled for a release hearing on Friday morning, where he will be transported to a halfway house in Colorado Springs and will be required to abide by a curfew and location monitoring, according to the judge. Previously, he has been in custody in the Jefferson County Detention Center.

According to the staff sergeant's defense attorney, there was no room available at the halfway houses located in Denver.

Orona-Rodriguez was arrested days after a Drug Enforcement Administration operation unfolded in Colorado Springs last month at what law enforcement has called an "underground" nightclub.

Authorities told Denver7 | Investigates that they believe Orona-Rodriguez helped run security for the nightclub, which he reportedly told investigators is operated by his mother-in-law.

Orona-Rodriguez is accused of selling cocaine to a DEA undercover agent, according to arrest documents. Previously in court, it was revealed that he allegedly sold 0.5 ounces of cocaine, worth about $450, on April 22. He was also identified as a leader or owner of Immortal Security LLC, a security company that provides armed guards to nightclubs.

The soldier is charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Each count carries up to 20 years in prison.

At Thursday's hearing, a prosecutor for the United States Attorney's Office revealed Orona-Rodriguez's urinalysis came back positive for cocaine, which conflicts with what he told pretrial services.

The prosecutor argued Orona-Rodriguez poses a danger to the public, given the circumstances around his arrest involving the illegal nightclub, reportedly selling cocaine, and allegations of attempting to sell weapons to an undocumented immigrant. However, Orona-Rodriguez is not facing any weapons-related charges.

Despite that, the judge decided detention is not appropriate in this case and Orona-Rodriguez will be released.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Prose asked the staff sergeant to "vindicate the court’s trust," by abiding by release conditions and continuing to appear in court.

Orona-Rodriguez's mother, who lives in Puerto Rico, and siblings, who live in Texas, were all present in the courtroom. His mother was emotional throughout the hearing.

“I ask you to be a source of strength for your son," said Judge Prose, speaking directly to Orona-Rodriguez's family. "Please, support him in complying with the conditions.”

The staff sergeant's family members declined to comment after the hearing.

