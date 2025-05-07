Fort Carson soldier said mother-in-law was responsible for underground nightclub | Denver7 Investigates

DENVER — A Fort Carson soldier identified as a leader in the security company staffing an illegal Colorado Springs nightclub told investigators that his mother-in-law was the one responsible for running the club, testimony in court Tuesday revealed.

Staff Sergeant Juan Gabriel Orona-Rodriguez, 27, was arrested on federal drug charges last week, roughly three days after approximately 300 local and federal law enforcement agents raided an underground nightclub and detained more than 100 people.

Orona-Rodriguez had his second appearance in federal court on Tuesday. During the hearing, a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent testified that the soldier told investigators that his mother-in-law, Virginia Thorne, was the one responsible for running the raided illegal nightclub known as "Warike" and others.

Thorne was in court as a spectator for part of the hearing, but left after speaking with Orona-Rodriguez’s defense attorneys during a recess.

Denver7 Investigates Some active duty military among those detained in Colorado Springs DEA bust Landon Haaf

Thorne has been identified as the person who leased the property that was raided by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), according to the property owner.

Orona-Rodriguez is accused of selling cocaine to a DEA undercover agent, according to arrest documents. In court, it was revealed that he allegedly sold 0.5 ounces of cocaine, worth about $450, on April 22. He was also identified as a leader or owner of Immortal Security LLC, a security company that provides armed guards to nightclubs.

The FBI agent revealed during testimony on Tuesday that Orona-Rodriguez admitted in interviews with agents that he is associated with the nightclub and told investigators that the security company sometimes worked for him and sometimes worked for Thorne. The agent acknowledged that Orona-Rodriguez’s home and truck were searched, but he was not aware of any drugs, weapons, cash or other contraband found.

The soldier is charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Each count carries up to 20 years in prison.

Orona-Rodriguez’s defense attorney said in court that these are some of the smallest amounts of drugs that she believes a defendant would be charged with in federal court.

Denver7 Investigates Fort Carson Army staff sergeant arrested after club raid | Denver7 Investigates Natalie Chuck

Denver7 Investigates was the only Denver station on scene at around 3 a.m. April 27, when more than a dozen agencies, led by the DEA, raided an illegal, underground nightclub at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road in central Colorado Springs.

Drugs found at the scene were linked to the Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel.

More than 100 people were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the operation. The status of those people remains unclear as of Tuesday afternoon. Denver7 Investigates has reached out multiple times to the Department of Homeland Security.

Orona-Rodriguez was one of 17 active military personnel present at the club, according to his arrest affidavit.

DHS confirmed a total of 104 undocumented immigrants from nine different countries were detained as a result of the operation. The agency also said cocaine, tusi, meth, and 12 firearms were recovered at the bust.

On Saturday, DHS sent a statement that read, “ICE along with our local, state, and federal partners arrested more than 100 individuals, including suspected members of the Sinaloa cartel in an underground night club in Colorado Springs. This was part of an investigation into drug and sex trafficking networks. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the days of unchecked cartel violence are over.”

Orona-Rodiguez appears to be the only case with charges tied to the raid at the club. Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The Fourth Judicial District in Colorado Springs told Denver7 Investigates on Tuesday that they have not had any cases referred to their office.

Orona-Rodriguez remains in custody and will appear again in court at 10 a.m. on May 15.

Denver7