SAFER program's closure raises concerns about support for unhoused community in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — While a funding shortage is leading Mental Health Colorado to close its SAFER program — giving structure and support to people battling addiction, mental health struggles, incarceration and homelessness — Arapahoe County is seeing another 11% increase in homelessness.

In 2023, the county reported the homelessness crisis doubled since the pandemic. The SAFER program has housing in Arapahoe County, a place that's been working to find solutions to support the unhoused community.

They partner with more than 150 organizations to help, and Mental Health Colorado is one of them.

The program has served more than 220 people. Vincent Atchity, the advocacy organization's president and CEO, said only three people have re-offended.

"It's nothing to be anything but disappointed about. But I think that what the advocates reaching out need to understand and don't quite understand is that it's not like we're, you know, the Apple Corporation or the Amazon Corporation deciding to scratch a trivial budget line," Atchity said. "It's just that we're a small nonprofit organization, and when we don't have a budget for something, we just don't, there is no there, there as far as that available budgeting."

The SAFER program is "running on a shoestring," according to Atchity, and is out of public funding that came during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centennial SAFER housing program in Arapahoe County shutting down due to funding shortage Richard Butler

Arapahoe County Commissioners spoke about the loss of the program in a statement to Denver7.

"Arapahoe County acknowledges the significant impact of the loss of the SAFER program on our community's behavioral health, housing, and public safety infrastructure but remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all residents and maintaining the highest standards of public safety and community support through alternative programs and resources.”

Residents too, voiced their disappointment to Denver7 in having to leave.

SAFER closure raises concerns about support for Arapahoe Co. unhoused community

"This was the golden key to end my homelessness forever, to get off the street," resident Mark Ipema said. "Where do you go? It's a rat race. I'm calling people as many places as I can."

"I feel so comfortable in being in safer I feel safe, I don't feel vulnerable. It is a great housing facility, one of the best that I've ever been in," another resident Wade Nichols added. "Now staff is scrambling with trying to help everyone here, find housing, find another program, find find a solution for everyone here in just over two weeks."

Right now, Atchity said the priority is getting the 18 current residents into a new living situation within the week.