Phish three-show series expected to bring economic boom to City of Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Jam Band Phish has their first of three shows at Folsom Field Thursday night, and the community is anticipating an economic boom.

This year, the band is breaking tradition.

Instead of playing Dick's Sporting Good Park in Commerce City as is tradition, the shows have moved to Folsom Field at CU Boulder.

The venue switchup allows for more people to come, with 120,000 tickets on sale for three days, instead of 96,000 over four.

President of Boulder Chamber of Commerce John Tayer said some fans are going to all three shows, which means they'll sleep, shop and eat at local businesses. He said the uptick in business for the city is already noticeable.

Chief Revenue Officer at CU Boulder Ryan Gottlieb also knows it's a big deal for his community.

"Hotels are all at maximum capacity. Pearl Street is going to be popping with a lot of concert goers, the bars, the restaurants. It's going to be an electric environment out here," Gottlieb said.

President of Rocky Mountain AEG Don Strasburg acknowledged some fans are disappointed in the change of venue, but he called it a homecoming of sorts for the band members.

"When I first started working with fish, one of the first places they ever played was literally right in that building over there, which was a little place called Club 156," Strasburg said, pointing to a building visible from Folsom Field. "The band really started their relationship with our community here in Boulder."

CU Boulder Police said people should expect heavy traffic throughout the weekend, and recommended giving yourself extra time to navigate the city.

Parking lots will close one hour after the show and no overnight parking will be allowed on campus, police said.

If you have safety concerns while at the concert, police said there will be an in-stadium number displayed on the screens in the stadium during the show. You can call or text it.