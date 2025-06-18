Train issues cause delays at Denver International Airport

DENVER — Passengers packed onto the platform in Denver International Airport's C concourse late Tuesday waiting for a train to take them the terminal.

Denver7 has reached out to airport officials to see what caused the delays.

Trains were showing up to C concourse full of people every five minutes. So, only a few could get on the train, passenger Barry Hellman told Denver7.

Only one train was running, according to another passenger who emailed Denver7.

Photos sent to us by passengers show people stacked up the escalators.

Several voiced concerns about this being a violation of fire safety codes.

Denver International has been studying alternatives to trains between the concourse and terminal.

One of those ideas included a pedestrian bridge from terminal A to terminal B, and from B to C.

Denver7 asked DIA CEO Phil Washington in July 2024 when the airport may select an alternative.

“We're looking at those [ideas],” Washington said. “We're gonna make a call on those or whether we proceed with that, probably in the next six months or so. But they're not cheap. And we need to understand what our priorities are and prioritize.”