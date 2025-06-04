One Boulder councilwoman leaves her name off letter condemning Pearl Street Mall attack

BOULDER, Colo. — Elise, a Boulder resident who did not want to share her last name, wants to know why Boulder Councilwoman Taiysha Adams is the only one not to sign the governing body's letter condemning the attack on the Pearl Street Mall Sunday.

"The city issues a statement," Elise — who is Jewish — said. "Taisha Adams, the only city council member who didn't sign it."

Elise said it's not the first time she's been upset with Adams, who she said has posted "antisemitic" comments on her social media.

Boulder councilwoman leaves her name off letter condemning Pearl Street attack

Denver7 reached out to Adams to ask why she didn't sign the letter. She said her decision not to sign the letter did not reflect a lack of empathy or support for the Jewish community, but she felt it was missing something.

She said in a statement, in part, "What I felt the statement lacked was an acknowledgment that, based on his recorded comments, this was both an act of antisemitism and anti-Zionism. If we are to prevent future violence and additional attacks in our community, I believe we need to be real about the possible motivations for this heinous act."

Adams said the other council members did not accept that change, so she didn't sign it.

Denver7 also reached out to Boulder City Council but have not heard back.