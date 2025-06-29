2025 Denver Pride Parade attracts thousands despite Colfax construction

DENVER — Scotti Carlyle and his husband lined the 2025 Denver Pride Parade route early Sunday morning.

It was history for them and a reminder of how far they've come.

"We carried the permit and license. The banner for the first parade" said Carlyle.

That was 51 years ago.

They've been together for 52 years and have witnessed a great deal of change since the beginning of their relationship.

"Some things really, really good changed, and some not so good," he said.

Denver7

The parade, which Denver7 is a proud sponsor of, is the largest annual fundraiser for The Center on Colfax.

The funds go directly to services and resources for the local LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers.

"I think Pride just means a lot of a lot of us just because it’s a part of our identity, it’s part of who we are, and it’s just beautiful to see it celebrated," said Mary Moore-Simmons, parade goer.

Organizers said around 100,000 people were expected to line the streets.

This year, participants walked down 17th Street instead of E. Colfax Avenue due to construction on the latter.

The Denver branch of "Flaggots," a color guard group, is a parade staple and was once again a favorite at this year's event.

"It’s important just to be with the people I love. These people have built up my life personally," said Lilly Jacobs, Flaggots' assistant director.

"We need to celebrate all our differences. We need to celebrate our members, our family that are being pushed against," added Christian Donis, Flaggots choreographer.

PrideFest started right after the parade and goes until 6 p.m.