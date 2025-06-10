How this proposed ordinance aims to address neglected buildings across Denver

DENVER — Denver City Council members are bringing forth a potential solution to the city's growing number of neglected and derelict buildings.

Over the past few months, Denver7 has heard from multiple viewers concerned about run-down buildings that are mostly vacant. Our former home at 123 Speer Boulevard was one of those problem buildings.

As of April, there were more than 200 neglected and derelict buildings being tracked by the city. They are defined as generally “unoccupied” and “unsafe” properties that “cause safety and quality-of-life problems for neighborhoods.”



View the list below

Denver City Council Members Jamie Torres, Amanda Sawyer and Paul Kashmann on Tuesday presented an ordinance to the Denver Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that they believe could solve the city's problem.

"Frankly, we have been absorbing, I think, a lot of the responsibility as a city that should be on the hands of the property owner that should be taking care of that property," said Torres.

"Your neighbor sells their home, the new buyer tears it down to build something bigger and better, and it never gets built. So the property sits and deteriorates for a number of years, again, degrading the quality of life in the community," said Kashmann.

The proposal calls for several things, including stronger enforcement tools and a new remedial plan process. One of the enforcement tools includes a so-called first responder fee, meaning property owners would be fined if their property receives more than three first responder calls in six months.

"We can ensure that those resources that we are right now wasting aren't being wasted anymore," Sawyer said.

View the full presentation below

Denverites spoke out during public comment Tuesday, voicing their frustrations about crime, property value and neighborhood upkeep. In response, Sawyer said the city is seeing a drop in crime, but the abandoned structures aren't representative of that.

"Addressing the perception of crime is as important as addressing the crime itself," Sawyer said.

The proposal is set to go before the full city council on July 17.