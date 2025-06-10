Watch Now
Digital OriginalsDigital OriginalsThe Follow Up

Actions

How this proposed ordinance aims to address neglected buildings across Denver

Over the past few months, Denver7 has heard from multiple viewers concerned about run-down buildings that are mostly vacant.
Denver City Council members are bringing forth a potential solution to the city's growing number of neglected and derelict buildings.
How this proposed ordinance aims to address neglected buildings across Denver
Denver7 derelict and neglected buildings Follow Up
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Denver City Council members are bringing forth a potential solution to the city's growing number of neglected and derelict buildings.

Over the past few months, Denver7 has heard from multiple viewers concerned about run-down buildings that are mostly vacant. Our former home at 123 Speer Boulevard was one of those problem buildings.

As of April, there were more than 200 neglected and derelict buildings being tracked by the city. They are defined as generally “unoccupied” and “unsafe” properties that “cause safety and quality-of-life problems for neighborhoods.”

  • View the list below

Denver City Council Members Jamie Torres, Amanda Sawyer and Paul Kashmann on Tuesday presented an ordinance to the Denver Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that they believe could solve the city's problem.

"Frankly, we have been absorbing, I think, a lot of the responsibility as a city that should be on the hands of the property owner that should be taking care of that property," said Torres.

"Your neighbor sells their home, the new buyer tears it down to build something bigger and better, and it never gets built. So the property sits and deteriorates for a number of years, again, degrading the quality of life in the community," said Kashmann.

The proposal calls for several things, including stronger enforcement tools and a new remedial plan process. One of the enforcement tools includes a so-called first responder fee, meaning property owners would be fined if their property receives more than three first responder calls in six months.

"We can ensure that those resources that we are right now wasting aren't being wasted anymore," Sawyer said.

  • View the full presentation below

Denverites spoke out during public comment Tuesday, voicing their frustrations about crime, property value and neighborhood upkeep. In response, Sawyer said the city is seeing a drop in crime, but the abandoned structures aren't representative of that.

"Addressing the perception of crime is as important as addressing the crime itself," Sawyer said.

The proposal is set to go before the full city council on July 17.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.
NEW YOUR VOICE PROMO IMAGE.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice: Your chance to be heard