Denver7 Dogs | Mountain Star Veterinary Specialists offer free eye screenings for working, service animals

Dr. Conway recommends that you get your dog's eyes checked yearly, or anytime you see something worrisome like eye redness, discharge or squinting.
When is the last time you got your eyes checked? What about your dog's? They need regular check ups too. That's why on Wednesday, Mountain Star Veterinary Specialists in Greenwood Village offered free eye screenings for working and service animals.
It's a partnership with Friends of Douglas County K-9.

Dr. Emily Conway, ophthalmologist, explained how important eye health is for people — it plays a big part in how we communicate and read facial expressions.

"Dogs use their eyes a little differently," she said. "Their senses are more robust in terms of their hearing and their sense of smell, but they also use their eyes, and they use their eyes to communicate with other dogs."

One of her patients was Leo. He's a 1-and-a-half-year-old mini bernedoodle who hopped right up onto the exam table.

Ryan Falkner, Leo's handler as well as the senior resource deputy at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, puts Leo's job pretty simply: "He goes to nursing homes, retirement communities. Just bring joy to them, and boy do they love him. He just has that smile on him all the time and brings joy and comfort to everybody that he associates with."

For working and service dogs, eyesight is important. They need to hear and see their training cues and communicate.

"It's always important to go to any doctor's office for humans or dogs, right? We want to make sure that he has the best care in the world," Falkner said. "We're just really happy for the opportunity. And it's a great thing that the sheriff's office is recognizing the importance of dogs — not just apprehension dogs, but comfort dogs as well."

Dr. Conway recommends that you get your dog's eyes checked yearly, or anytime you see something worrisome like eye redness, discharge or squinting.

