Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive collects more than 125,000 pounds of electronics

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – The 2026 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive collected more than 62 tons of electronics that will be recycled responsibly and kept out of landfills.

The 125,500 pounds of electronics came from 1,166 vehicles that drove through DICK’s Sporting Goods Park parking lot during the five-hour event Saturday.

Participants recycled a wide range of items, including televisions, computers, printers, small appliances and other electronics.

“Trying to do our part, get stuff out of the house and keep it out of the landfill,” said one viewer who was dropping off a television and clock radios.

Guests also got to meet some of their favorite Denver7 anchors and reporters at the event, including the weekday morning team – Anusha Roy, Jordan Chavez, Lisa Hidalgo and Jayson Luber; weekend evening team Jaclyn Allen and Stacey Donaldson; Anchor/Reporter Micah Smith and Reporters Mike Castelucci, Alex Dowd and Lauren Lennon.

The annual Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive, presented in partnership with ITAD Electronics Recyclers and sponsored by Crusoe, provides a convenient opportunity for community members to safely dispose of unwanted electronics while helping reduce environmental waste.

Since Denver7 launched the event in 2021, the station and its partners have collected more than 938,000 pounds of electronics.

“At Denver7, we believe in bringing people together and connecting our community with meaningful solutions,” said Kristin Stork, Denver7's director of strategic partnerships. “This event is a powerful example of what can happen when people come together to solve a common challenge. By providing a trusted way to recycle electronics, we're helping our community make a positive impact on the environment – and clean out their closets, garages and basements in the process.”