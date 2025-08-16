Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New music festival coming to Denver's Five Points neighborhood

Next month's Hi Points Festival will include jazz, hip hop, punk, and funk.
shannon hi points festival thumbnail.jpg
DENVER — A new music festival is coming to Denver's Five Points neighborhood next month.

The Hi Points Festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13, bills itself as a large-scale, multi-genre music event.

The performances will be at seven venues along Welton Street and include jazz, hip hop, funk, and punk. Organizers say the day-long festival will be anchored by Five Points' jazz heritage and include a tribute to trailblazing bass legend Charles Burrell, led by Denver jazz piano legend Purnell Steen.

Acts announced so far are Dreamers Delight, Issac Sinclair's WayBack, TheyCallHimAP, Love Language, Purnell Steen, Something.Fun, Beats Bodega Showcase, Spells, State Drugs, Carl Jackson, Park Hill Project, The Tammy Shine, Tuff Bluff, and Members Only w/ DJ Love.

"The festival itself is really meant to accentuate what Five Points has been for so many years, which is a real jazz hotbed and place with a ton of really important history, and expand on that, because music is derivative and jazz has given birth to so much of the popular music that people enjoy today," said festival producer Sean Bryce.

Tickets are $15. You can find more information and purchase tickets through this link.

On Saturday, Aug. 16, there will be a free event previewing the festival. It's from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Roxy Theatre, located at 2549 Welton Street in Denver. The preview event will include a live performance of “The Shape of Jazz,” an original project led by Jeffery James Franca of Thievery Corporation.

