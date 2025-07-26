North rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison to reopen on July 30 after wildfire forced closure

MONSTROSE, Colo — BLACK CANYON OF THE GUNNISON NATIONAL PARK — The north rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park will reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 30, after a wildfire forced the park to close.

The national park closed on July 10 after lightning sparked the South Rim Fire. The fire is 32% contained and has burned 4,222 acres.

Beginning Wednesday, visitors will be able to access trails and overlooks along the north rim, as well as the campground.

The South Rim, where the visitor center is located, remains closed.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park Superintendent Stuart West told Denver7 that the South Rim will not reopen until safety repairs can be made.

Park staff will be available at the ranger station from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for information, permits and to answer questions. West cautioned that the North Rim Campground is a smaller campground, and the 13 sites are open on a first-come, first-served basis. The campground is limited to vehicles smaller than 22 feet long.