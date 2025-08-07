Colorado's Hot Rize to be inducted into Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

DENVER — Legendary Colorado bluegrass band Hot Rize has been chosen for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, the first Colorado band ever inducted.

The Boulder-based band formed in 1978 and went on to an incredible run that includes a Grammy nomination, world tours, appearances at Austin City Limits, and an International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Entertainer of the Year award.

"Perhaps that Colorado has a different sound, a little bit more inclusive of other styles and other instruments and other sources of songs," said founder and bass player Nick Forster. "So I feel like it's great that Hot Rize not only opened the door for other Colorado musicians, but we do kind of represent a slightly more inclusive version of bluegrass music."

Hot Rize's original lineup consisted of Tim O’Brien, Pete Wernick, Nick Forster, and Charles Sawtelle. The band ended when Sawtelle passed away in 1999, but reformed in 2002 with famed Nashville studio musician Bryan Sutton on guitar.

The band continued well into the 21st century with a string of reunion concerts, tours, international appearances, the release of two live albums and a studio recording. Their most recent performance was at the 2022 Rocky Grass Festival in Lyons, Colorado.

Hot Rize will perform together at the induction ceremony on September 18 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, at the IBMA Awards Show, when they will join the likes of Earl Scruggs, Bill Monroe, Doc Watson and the Carter family as members of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.