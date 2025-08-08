Denver7 sits down with Andrea Wiesenbeyer, the Colorado State Fair's new general manager

PUEBLO, Colo. — When the 153rd Colorado State Fair begins on August 22, it will be under the leadership of a new general manager.

Andrea Wiesenmeyer took over nine months ago, having previously managed a county fair in Idaho.

The Colorado State Fair in Pueblo runs for 11 days and is expected to draw around 500,000 people.

Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden spoke to Wiesenmeyer about the pressure of running such a large state fair and her plans to keep the fair relevant and entertaining in its 153rd year. Watch the full interview in the video player below:

Denver7 sits down with Andrea Wiesenbeyer, the Colorado State Fair's new GM | Full interview