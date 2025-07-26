53rd annual RockyGrass Music Festival is underway. Hear from festival organizers on what to expect

LYONS, Colo. — The 53rd annual RockyGrass Festival is underway!

This beloved tradition of bluegrass music and camping is once again on the Planet Bluegrass campus in Lyons. Headliners for the three-day festival include the Del McCoury Band, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Sam Bush Bluegrass Band, and The Infamous Stringdusters.

"RockyGrass is all about the full experience of late-night jams and the campground hangs," said festival organizer Grace Barrett.

Barrett said the North St. Vrain River should also be considered one of the headliners.

"You can just plop your chair right down," Barrett told Denver7. "I can't think of anything better. It's a hot weekend. It's always blazing, and you can just sit there in the river, and you can look directly at the main stage. You're not looking at a screen. You can see the musicians playing their instruments. It honestly feels like an oasis."

You can find the full lineup through this link.