U.S. Rep. Jason Crow says Aurora ICE Facility Denied Him Entry

AURORA, Colo — A standoff between ICE and Colorado Congressman Jason Crow.Rep. Crow says he was denied entry Sunday to the ICE detention facility in Aurora during an unannounced congressional oversight visit.

Crow, a Democrat who represents Aurora, said staff at the facility run by the GEO Group, simply would not allow him inside despite a federal law allowing such visits.

"I attempted to conduct an unannounced congressional oversight visit to the GEO detention center in Aurora, which is actually something that is specifically allowed under federal law, these types of congressional visits.And I was denied entry unlawfully", said Rep. Crow.

In an interview with Denver7's Shannon Ogden Monday afternoon, Crow said that unannounced visits at ICE detention facilities by members of congress are not only legal but necessary because scheduled visits are "dog and pony shows."

What does Rep. Crow plan to do in response?

"We're going through the budget process.We'll be looking at options under that process.We, of course, are assessing our legal options.And third, is the public has a right to know this.Every Coloradan should be asking themselves why doesn't this administration want members of congress to show up?What are they hiding?What don't they want us to know?Why have they changed their posture so radically from just a few months ago and they're no longer allowing access to these facilities.It's very troubling."

Denver7 reached out to ICE for a response to the Sunday incident.A spokesman provided the following statement:"The Department of Homeland Security takes Congressional oversight and visits from Members of Congress to ICE facilities seriously. However, established protocols must be followed to ensure transparency, operational security, and the safety of staff and detainees.

ICE is committed to ensuring detainees held in its custody are treated with dignity and respect and housed in suitable detention conditions that provide for their safety and security. To ensure good order of the facility, ICE maintains security protocols to promote the safety of staff, detainees, and the local community. This includes maintaining a secure perimeter, scheduling facility tours, and screening all visitors prior to entry. These practices are intended to maintain good order of the facility and are required by ICE’s detention standards.

In this case, the congressman’s request did not comply with the mandatory seven-day advance notice requirement. DHS policy clearly requires requests to tour ICE detention facilities be submitted at least seven calendar days in advance for scheduling. This longstanding policy allows for the appropriate coordination necessary to protect facility operations.

The congressman’s office was informed on July 15 that ICE would be unable to support a visit to the Denver Contract Detention Facility. "

Crow said that the policy of a government agency does not supersede federal law.