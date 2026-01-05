Evacuation orders issued after grass fire erupts in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders were issued Monday for an area of Boulder County after a grass fire burning southeast of Louisville.

The evacuation area includes South Pointe Subdivision, Good Samaritan Hospital, Glacier Park, and Ruth Roberts Park.

Additional evacuation orders include areas north of W. Dillon Road and south of Northwest Parkway.

Boulder County

It’s not known how many homes are under the order at this time.

Authorities have also closed US 287 and W. Dillon Road in the area.

The fire, burning near S. 104th Street south of Northwest Parkway and moving east, was first reported around 2 p.m. Monday.

The size and cause of the blaze are not known.

