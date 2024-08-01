'Weird items' found at origin of Quarry Fire burning in Jefferson County, source tells Denver7 Investigates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Fire investigators have found some “weird items” at what they have confirmed to be the source of the Quarry Fire in Jefferson County, informed sources told Denver7 Chief Investigative Reporter Tony Kovaleski on Thursday.

Those items are now the focus of the fire investigation, but the sources told Denver7 Investigates that they are not ready to call it arson.

The Quarry Fire was first reported Tuesday night and remains at 0% containment as of Thursday afternoon. So far, it has burned 450 acres.

Nearly 600 homes in the area have been evacuated and more than 150 firefighters are actively battling the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

