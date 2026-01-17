Wildfire in Sedgwick County in far NE Colorado triggering evacuations

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Colo. – An evacuation notice has been issued due to a reported grass fire in far northeastern Colorado.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, a wildfire has been reported near I-76 and Highway 59, “extending south to County Road 18 and east to County Road 19,” wrote law enforcement on social media.

The sheriff’s office said residents in the area “are required to evacuate immediately.”

"Mandatory fire evactuations if you are I-76/hwy 59 to the west, I-76 down south to the Phillips line and CR 36 to the east please evacuate now,” added the sheriff’s office.

Officials said fire crews were on the scene near the intersections of County Road 18 and 19 and are working to contain the fire. Sedgwick County borders the Nebraska state line.

High winds and dry conditions have fueled the fire danger across northeastern Colorado on Friday. Sedgwick County will again be under a red flag warning starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

"Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread. Avoid outdoor burning and any activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire," wrote NWS forecasters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.