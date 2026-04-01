'I was moved to tears': Jax Gratton honored in Colorado State Senate on Transgender Day Of Visibility

DENVER — As the Colorado State Senate started its morning on Tuesday, two mothers joined the lawmakers inside the Capitol — united by their shared pain and committed to fighting for their children.

"It's a membership to a club that nobody wants to really be in," Veronica Seabron said. “Just two mothers who are grieving, who don't know this path. There is no book for this.”

Tuesday is International Transgender Day of Visibility, and this year, Colorado lawmakers took the day to honor 34-year-old Jax Gratton, a transgender woman who was described as brave, bold, and kind.

Veronica Seabron, mother of 23-year-old Jalin Seabron, who was shot and killed by a Douglas County deputy during an active-shooter incident at the Main Event in Highlands Ranch last year, stood next to Gratton's mother, Cherilynne Renee Gratton-Camis, as the legislature honored Gratton, whose life was cut short.

"She was a vibrant artist, a hairstylist, businesswoman and a transgender activist whose life reflected the beauty and strength of the transgender community," said State Sen. Katie Wallace, D — District 17.

The words shared inside the Senate struck a chord with Gratton-Camis.

"It was nice to hear those good things, because all I ever hear are bad things. And I knew my daughter very well," she told Denver7. "I was moved. I was moved to tears.”

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There are still countless questions when it comes to what happened to Gratton, who was reported missing in April of 2025. Her body was found the following June in a Lakewood alley.

“My daughter, Jax, should not be remembered as the dead woman discarded in the alley," said Gratton-Camis. “She was so very brave.”

For almost a year, community members have demanded answers and transparency from the investigation into Gratton's death. The public was not aware of any movement in the case until this month, when a grand jury indicted Brandon Mumma on one count of tampering with a deceased human body and one count of tampering with evidence.

“She did not put herself in that alley with no shoes, no shirt, no glasses," said Gratton-Camis.

Investigators believe Mumma was the last person to see Gratton on April 15, 2025. According to the indictment, Mumma said Gratton had consumed "too much" gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), often known as a "date rape" drug. Court records show Mumma claimed Gratton "passed out" while the two were in his office, and at some point vomited. However, investigators say Mumma left her alone inside the office.

► Watch Denver7's Colette Bordelon's report from the Capitol in the video below

Grieving mothers come together at Colorado State Capitol

“It's not hard to dial 911, he could have blamed it on anything," Gratton-Camis said.

When he returned to the office, Mumma reportedly told law enforcement that Gratton was gone. Mumma allegedly admitted to investigators that he was aware she was reported missing, but "did not contact police to share any information."

Mumma's arraignment is scheduled for April 20 in Jefferson County.

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Over the last few months, Gratton-Camis began communicating with Seabron over social media. The two became friends, virtually, and met for the first time at the State Capitol on Tuesday.

“It's very helpful to have each other. She's like the kickstand to my bike," Seabron said with a smile and a laugh.

Seabron's son, Jalin, was shot and killed by a Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy in February of 2025. The deputy was cleared of any wrongdoing by the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, and the Seabron family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

“We came together and banded together because everybody matters. Every life matters. And so, this fight that I'm on is justice for everyone," said Seabron about her friendship with Gratton-Camis.

The two mothers felt a sense of support today — one that echoed throughout the State Capitol — and respected their pain and path forward.

The closing words of State Sen. Chris Kolker, D — District 16, left every attendee with one simple task: to honor Gratton.

"Have a Jax day today," Kolker said. "Do something kind.”