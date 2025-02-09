Man shot, killed by Douglas County deputy after apparent shooting inside Highlands Ranch Main Event

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was shot and killed by a Douglas County sheriff's deputy late Saturday night following a call for an active shooter in Highlands Ranch.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was called to the Main Event, an entertainment center located off Centennial Boulevard, just before midnight for the report.

The sheriff's office said a deputy arrived and found a man armed with a gun in the parking lot. After the deputy gave several failed commands to drop the weapon, the deputy shot the man, according to the sheriff's office.

Life-saving efforts were made, but the man died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies later found a female victim with a gunshot wound to her chest inside the business. The female was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies identified a second female as the alleged shooter, and she was taken into custody.

The male's connection to the shooting inside the business is not clear.

"That's still under investigation at this point, but we do believe that there was a connection there," Sheriff Darren Weekly said during a press conference early Sunday morning.

The 23rd Judicial District Critical Incident Team will investigate the deputy-involved shooting.

Weekly said he believes everyone who was directly involved has been contacted, and that there is no threat to the public.

"This situation could have been much worse," Weekly said. "Obviously, you have a large entertainment center, like Main Event. Here you have shots being fired inside. Fortunately, we had a deputy sheriff that was close by, and unfortunately he had to take a life. But it's (a) very dangerous, chaotic scene, and we still have a lot to work through. But this could have been much worse."

Deputies remained on scene early Sunday morning to interview witnesses. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 303-660-7500.

