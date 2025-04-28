Mother of missing Denver hair stylist is 'scared for her safety'

DENVER — The community is coming together to help search for a missing Denver hair stylist who hasn't been seen in almost two weeks.

Officers with the Denver Police Department (DPD) said Jax Gratton, 34, was last seen on April 15, near the 4200 block of E. Iliff Ave.

According to friends and family, Gratton's roommate said she had told him she was heading out that night and would be gone for about three hours, but never returned.

On Monday, Denver7 sat down with Gratton's mother, Cherilynn Gratton-Camis, who said she grew concerned when she didn't hear from her daughter for a few days, especially on Easter Sunday.

"It's just, it's absolutely a mystery," Gratton-Camis said. "Jax calls me when great things happen and when bad things happen, and every single holiday, she has never missed a holiday."

According to friends and family, this was the last photo taken of Jax on the night of April 15, when she was leaving her apartment around 10 p.m.

It was captured from a camera inside Gratton's apartment.

Courtesy: Friends of Jax Gratton

"No one knows who she was meeting — who picked her up," her mother added.

Brandy Carey, a close friend of Gratton's, said it's extremely out of character for Jax to leave her beloved cat without care.

"The fact that she left 'Madam Francesca' behind without making sure that she was with someone trusted to her for being gone for an extended amount of time like she normally would, her not taking her medication, not taking her makeup, but also the fact that she missed several appointments with clients," Carey told Denver7.

Friends and family are urging the community to report any tips to police — no matter how big or small.

"We just want her to come home. That's what we just want: Her, home. Happy, healthy," Carey said.

Denver Police Dept.

They said they're thankful for all of the support so far.

"The outpouring that we've seen from people who have either been her friends, people who have been her clients, people that have met her one time.... [they] have all, poured their love and support for Jax," added Carey. "She's very caring. She cares about the people that she comes in contact with, and that doesn't matter if she's known you forever or she's just known you in this moment."

Loved ones have also started a Facebook group, hoping any information posted there could help find her.

"I'm scared for her safety. I just want proof of life," added Gratton's mother.

DPD detectives told Denver7 they remain in communication with Gratton’s family and continue to work diligently to follow leads as they come in.

Officials said anyone who may know anything on Gratton’s whereabouts should call 720-913-2000.