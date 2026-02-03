Wrongful death suit claims Douglas County deputy used excessive force in killing of 23‑year‑old

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The family of the 23-year-old Black man fatally shot by a Douglas County deputy outside the Main Event entertainment center in Highlands Ranch last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Epitome of Black Excellence announced during a Tuesday press conference that the estate of Jalin D’Angelo Seabron Sr., on behalf of his minor child, filed the complaint in Douglas County Court, alleging the Feb. 8, 2025, shooting was excessive and unreasonable use of deadly force.

The complaint lists Douglas County Deputy Nicholas Moore as the sole defendant. Moore, responding to a call about shots fired inside Main Event, arrived just minutes after the first call and found an armed Seabron in the parking lot.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Seabron refused multiple commands by Deputy Moore to drop his weapon and was shot nine times by Moore, killing the 23-year-old. Seabron was not involved in the shooting inside the center.

The initial 911 calls for service to the Main Event, 64 Centennial Boulevard, came in just before midnight, with callers reporting a possible active shooter inside the center. However, the situation turned out to be an altercation that escalated into a shooting inside a bathroom at the Highlands Ranch venue.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Nevaeha Crowley-Sanders shot a woman in the chest following a physical fight in the bathroom. The victim was transported to the hospital and survived her injuries.

Deputies arrested Crowley-Sanders that night, and an additional six other suspects were arrested days later in connection with the shooting. It is alleged that Seabron was trying to help the 24-year-old shooting suspect escape from the scene.

On April 8, 2025, 23rd Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler announced that after a review of the case, Moore's use of deadly force was justified under Colorado law. Brauchler acknowledged the tragedy of Seabron’s death, but said Moore’s actions were reasonable, considering the information he had at the time.

“The question that I have to answer is, in that moment, was his belief objectively reasonable that if he did not take the action that he took, his life, or most likely, others, would be in danger? And given what he observed, given what he had heard, given what he had read, I think it was objectively reasonable,” Brauchler said during an April 2025 press conference.

Denver7 Attorney Tyrone Glover during Tuesday's press conference.

But despite these findings, Seabron’s family claims in the complaint that the 23-year-old was trying to protect his pregnant girlfriend and friends when Moore arrived. The complaint further alleges that Moore fired within seconds of exiting his vehicle without properly assessing the scene, claiming that Seabron’s weapon was pointed down and posed no threat.

Seabron’s family, represented by attorney Tyrone Glover, described the response by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as reckless and emblematic of systemic failures that disproportionately endanger Black lives.

“Hopefully this gets the attention of not only the community, but city officials, leadership, the deputy sheriff,” Glover said. “There are a lot of things that we can do to make sure that this does not happen to someone else's loved one, to where there is not another young baby who has to grow without a father.”

The lawsuit seeks economic and non-economic damages, punitive damages, and attorneys' fees and costs.

Denver7 reached out to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, but a spokesperson declined to comment, explaining the office does not publicly discuss pending lawsuits.