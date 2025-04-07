Douglas County deputy cleared in deadly shooting outside Highlands Ranch Main Event

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The district attorney's office has cleared a Douglas County deputy of any criminal charges in the shooting death of a 23-year-old armed man outside the Main Event entertainment center in Highlands Ranch in February.

George Brauchler, district attorney for the newly created 23rd Judicial District, said during a Monday afternoon press conference that deputy Nicholas Moore was justified when he fired nine rounds at Jalin Seabron, who was holding a gun and refused to drop the weapon as he turned toward the deputy.

No criminal charges will be filed against Deputy Moore, who has 11 years of law enforcement experience.

The Feb. 8, 2025, shooting outside the Highlands Ranch entertainment complex occurred just as deputies, responding to a report of a shooting inside the Main Event, arrived on the scene.

That reported shooting inside the restaurant, bar, and entertainment complex located at 64 Centennial Boulevard stemmed from an argument inside a bathroom and left a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was transported to the hospital, where she was expected to survive.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Nevaeha Rayon Crowley-Sanders in connection with the bathroom shooting and allege Seabron was trying to help Crowley-Sanders escape from the Main Event when the Douglas County deputy shot Seabron.

DA George Brauchler clears deputy in deadly shooting

During Monday's press conference, Brauchler said this case was different than all the other shootings involving officers he has handled in his career. He said he met with the family and gave them copies of the decision letter before he released it to the media.

"The loss of that life is a tragedy, and having just spoken with his mother and other family members, the loss is incalculable. As a father of three boys, I cannot imagine what it would be like to have one of them go off to a birthday party, their own birthday party, and never return home," Brauchler said.

But despite the tragic circumstances surrounding the incident, Brauchler determined that the shooting was a justified use of deadly lethal force under Colorado law.

Last month, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office released body-worn and exterior surveillance video of the officer-involved shooting. The released video clips appear to show Seabron was agitated and moving the firearm up and down as Deputy Moore approached.

A man can then be heard on the deputy’s body-worn camera video screaming “No!” several times. Moments later, the deputy radios that shots had been fired.

Seabron was declared dead on the scene.

Tyrone Glover, the attorney representing Seabron’s family in the case, has categorically rejected how the sheriff’s office has portrayed Seabron and has accused the agency of “deliberately conflating two separate incidents to retroactively justify the shooting of an innocent man.”

Crowley-Sanders was charged with more than 100 counts in connection with the shooting. Six other suspects were arrested weeks after the shooting.