Denver hair stylist missing since April found dead

DENVER — Denver hair stylist Jax Gratton, 34, missing for nearly two months, has been found dead.

Her mother announced the tragic news on Facebook Saturday.

A family member of the missing 34-year-old confirmed to Denver7 that Gratton’s body was discovered in an alley in the 9600 block of W. Colfax Avenue on Friday.

Lakewood police said the body was in the advanced stages of decomposition when a bystander came upon the discovery.

While officials have not yet confirmed the identity, Gratton’s family stated it was her.

There's no word on the cause and manner of her death.

However, Lakewood police said they are conducting a "suspicious death investigation" and await the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office autopsy results scheduled for Sunday.

Gratton’s friends and family have been searching for the missing woman after she was last seen around 10 p.m. on April 15 near the 4200 block of E. Iliff Avenue in Denver.

According to friends, Gratton's roommate said she had told him she was heading out that night and would be gone for about three hours but never returned.

In Saturday’s Facebook post, Cherilynne Gratton-Camis, Gratton’s mother, thanked the community for their support and search efforts.

“I want to thank everyone — near and far — who has shown up for us. Everyone who shared her story. Everyone who shared her face. Everyone who sent out a prayer, a hope, a kind thought. Everyone who hit the ground running and hasn’t stopped,” Gratton-Camis said.

Denver7 is talking to Gratton's friends and family and we will have more on this developing story