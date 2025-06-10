Honoring Jax Gratton: Community gathers for 'beautiful human being who should still be here'

DENVER — People packed the Highlands United Methodist Church on Monday to honor Jax Gratton, a beloved Denver hairstylist whose body was found nearly two months after she disappeared.

The search for Gratton, a 34-year-old transgender woman, has been ongoing since she was last seen on April 15. Over the weekend, Gratton's mother confirmed to Denver7 that her daughter's body was found in Lakewood.

As of Monday, the coroner has not made an official identification or determined a cause of death. The Lakewood Police Department is treating the case as a suspicious death investigation at this time.

Denver7 Jax Gratton was missing for nearly two months.

During a service on Monday, statements from Gratton's parents were read to the crowd.

"Today, we speak the name of a daughter, a friend and a beautiful human being who should still be here," State Representative Brianna Titone read on behalf of Gratton's mother. "She was bold, she was loud, she was full of life, creativity and love."

Gratton's mother explained how Gratton pushed to live as her authentic self, despite the obstacles in her way.

"She wanted what every person deserves, a chance to live safely and fully as herself, but the world around her made that feel like too much to ask," Titone read. "She was trans, and she was terrified, not because of who she was, but because of what the world is becoming... She was hurt by the slurs shouted at her, by the stares, the threats, the way society told her again and again that she didn't belong. But she kept going, she kept loving, she kept dreaming of a better world."

Lilia Onstott On Monday, the Highlands United Methodist Church was packed with people in honor of Jax Gratton.

Ashley Cordero read a statement from Gratton's father to the attendees inside the church.

"A father is supposed to teach his children about life. However, I learned more from her while raising her than I did from teaching. She taught me the power of strength, resiliency, overcoming hate, speaking your mind and showing the world love," Cordero read. "A parent should never have to lose a child, and I just hope that if you are a parent, you hug your child every day and tell them you love them. Love your family the way that Jax loved everyone."

Nantz Foley is considered Gratton's "Denver mom." The two grew close after Foley became Gratton's client.

"I went on from being her client to being her friend, to being her mentor and sponsor in recovery," Foley said. "Now we've transitioned again, and she's going to be my angel, I know that."

The two bonded over their art and took vacations together.

"I was so blessed to be loved by her, and that's one of the things about Jax. When you are loved by Jax, you know it," Foley told the crowd. "She was a huge light, and in the world we have right now, we need all that light, and it's been extinguished. I can go forward and bring as much light into the world, and I urge you all to do that in Jax's name also."

Friends of Jax Gratton

A rosary service was performed for Gratton, who was Catholic, during the ceremony.