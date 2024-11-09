Here is where Colorado and Denver stands on called races and issues in the 2024 election

DENVER — More than three days after Coloradans cast their ballots in the 2024 Election, most races and issues have been decided, but some are still in the air.

Seven of Colorado's eight Congressional district races are known, but the race between Republican Gabe Evans and Democrat Yadira Caraveo in the 8th District is still too close to call.

Here are Denver7 projections of the 2024 election based on unofficial results from Colorado Congressional races, ballot questions and Denver ballot issues:

COLORADO CONGRESSIONAL RACES

Republican Valdamar Archuleta 21.22%

Democrat Diana DeGette 77.01% ✅

Democrat Joe Neguse 68.41% ✅

Republican Marshall Dawson 28.94%

Colorado Congressional District 3

Democrat Adam Frisch 46.52%

Republican Jeff Hurd 50.21% ✅

Republican Lauren Boebert 53.54% ✅

Democrat Trisha Calvarese42.20%

Democrat River Gassen 41.12%

Republican Jeff Crank 54.85% ✅

Republican John E. Fabbricatore 38.63%

Democrat Jason Crow 58.94% ✅

Republican Sergei Matveyuk 41.14%

Democrat Brittany Pettersen 55.36% ✅

Colorado Congressional District 8

Democrat Yadira Caraveo 48.21%

Republican Gabe Evans 49.03%

COLORADO BALLOT QUESTIONS

Amendment G ✅

Property tax exemption for veterans.

Yes/For 72.95%

No/Against 27.05%

Amendment H ✅

Establishing an independent judicial discipline adjudicative board.

Yes/For 72.97%

No/Against 27.03%

Amendment I ✅

Eliminating right to bail for first-degree murder charges.

Yes/For 68.72%

No/Against 31.28%

Amendment J ✅

Removing the ban on same-sex marriage.

Yes/For 64.30%

No/Against 35.70%

Amendment K ❌

Modification of certain deadlines in connection with specified elections.

Yes/For 44.85%

No/Against 55.15%

Amendment 79 ✅

The right to abortion.

Yes/For 61.91%

No/Against 38.09%

Amendment 80 ❌

The right to school choice.

Yes/For 48.76%

No/Against 51.24%

Proposition JJ ✅

Betting tax revenue to fund water conservation.

Yes/For 76.34%

No/Against 23.66%

Proposition KK ✅

Gun tax to fund mental health services.

Yes/For 54.39%

No/Against 45.61%

Proposition 127 ❌

Prohibition on the hunting of mountain lions, lynx, and bobcats.

Yes/For 45.00%

No/Against 55.00%

Proposition 128 ✅

Parole eligibility for an offender convicted of certain crimes.

Yes/For 62.13%

No/Against 37.87%

Proposition 129

Creating a new veterinary professional associate profession.

Yes/For 52.57%

No/Against 47.43%

Proposition 130 ✅

Funding for police departments.

Yes/For 52.78%

No/Against 47.22%

Proposition 131 ❌

Creating new election processes for certain federal and state offices.

Yes/For 46.01%

No/Against 53.99%

DENVER BALLOT QUESTIONS

Ballot Issue 2Q ✅

Sales tax increase for Denver Health.

Ballot Issue 2R ❌

Sales Tax for affordable housing.

Referred Question 2S

Human rights cabinet agency.

Referred Question 2T

Removing citizenship requirement for police and firefighters.

Referred Question 2U ✅

Collective bargaining for city employees.

Referred Question 2V ✅

Firefighters binding arbitration.

Referred Question 2W ✅

Salaries of elected officials.

Initiated Ordinance 308 ❌

Fur ban.

Initiated Ordinance 309 ❌

Slaughterhouse ban.

Ballot Issue 4A

DPS bond issue.

Ballot Issue 6A

Denver Downtown Development Authority debt increase.

Ballot Issue 7A

RTD funding.