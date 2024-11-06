Republican Jeff Crank wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Jeff Crank won election to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Wednesday.

The political consultant and talk radio host will succeed Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who did not seek reelection, in a district that includes Colorado Springs.

Crank defeated embattled Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, in the primary.

Williams, a former state lawmaker, tried to realign the state GOP with the far-right flank of the Republican party.

Crank is a more traditional Republican but won Trump’s endorsement in the general election.

“Congratulations to Congressman-elect Jeff Hurd on his victory," said National Republican Congressional Committee Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar. "Jeff’s experience as a small business owner and attorney has shown his dedication to Colorado, and he’s ready to take on Democrats’ agenda of higher costs, the war on energy, and a border crisis bringing drugs and crime to their backyard.”

The Associated Press declared Crank the winner at 5:21 p.m. EST Wednesday.