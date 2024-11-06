Republican Jeff Crank wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Jeff Crank won election to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Wednesday.
The political consultant and talk radio host will succeed Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who did not seek reelection, in a district that includes Colorado Springs.
Crank defeated embattled Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, in the primary.
Williams, a former state lawmaker, tried to realign the state GOP with the far-right flank of the Republican party.
Crank is a more traditional Republican but won Trump’s endorsement in the general election.
“Congratulations to Congressman-elect Jeff Hurd on his victory," said National Republican Congressional Committee Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar. "Jeff’s experience as a small business owner and attorney has shown his dedication to Colorado, and he’s ready to take on Democrats’ agenda of higher costs, the war on energy, and a border crisis bringing drugs and crime to their backyard.”
The Associated Press declared Crank the winner at 5:21 p.m. EST Wednesday.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.