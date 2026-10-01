Denver Summit FC to break ground on permanent home at Santa Fe Yards

DENVER — Thursday, Denver Summit FC will start construction on their permanent stadium at Santa Fe Yards.

The 14-acre property at I-25 and Broadway, is set to open in 2028.

The 14,500-seat venue is set to become the second dedicated professional women’s soccer stadium in the country.

In an announcement from earlier this year, officials said it will serve as "a centerpiece of a broader district designed to energize the surrounding area."

Nearby businesses have shared their excitement for the new stadium throughout Denver7’s coverage of this process.

One business owner who just opened shop about a month ago, and who’s businesses has a view of Santa Fe Yards, says this development is “huge” for this area.

“One of the things that this neighborhood really needs is some revitalizing,” said Yan Volodarsky, the owner of Flat Six Coffee.

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“It's the right time and the right moment for getting into this neighborhood and seeing it grow and become a little bit bigger and better,” he added.

But getting to the start of construction on the team’s new home, wasn’t an easy process.

The club had previously threatened to move the team out of Denver city limits if the city failed to provide an initial $50 million investment, but city council ultimately approved a plan — and signed off on the investment to acquire and improve the land for the stadium — in December. The ownership group plans to spend an additional $150 to $200 million to complete the project, Denver7 has previously reported.

The club will play at its temporary home at Centennial Stadium — set to seat 12,000 fans —through the 2027 season.