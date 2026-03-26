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Denver Summit FC closes on Santa Fe Yards property

The team's stadium at I-25 and South Broadway is set to open in 2028
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Denver Summit FC
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Denver Summit FC's eventual move to Santa Fe Yards is officially official.

The club on Thursday announced the land acquisition was final ahead of its inaugural home match Saturday at Empower Field.

The 14-acre property at I-25 and Broadway is set to open in 2028, according to the announcement.

"This has been a long time coming for South Broadway,” Mayor Mike Johnston said in the Thursday release. “This moment belongs to the Denver Summit fans and leadership team and could not have happened without every neighbor and business owner who believed in this dream from day one.”

The road to securing the location has not been without its bumps.

The club had previously threatened to move the team out of Denver city limits if the city failed to provide an initial $50 million investment, but city council ultimately approved a plan — and signed off on the investment to acquire and improve the land for the stadium — in December. The ownership group plans to spend an additional $150 to $200 million to complete the project, Denver7 has previously reported.

The 14,500-seat venue is set to become the second dedicated professional women’s soccer stadium in the country, and the announcement said it will serve as "a centerpiece of a broader district designed to energize the surrounding area."

"This is a defining moment for Denver Summit FC and for the future of women’s professional sports in our city,” Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner Rob Cohen said in the release. “We are incredibly grateful to Mayor Mike Johnston, Denver City Council, and the broader Denver community for helping turn this vision into a reality. We look forward to this project providing a positive impact on our community for generations to come.”

After the first home game this Saturday at Empower Field, the team is scheduled to play two home matches at Dick's Sporting Goods Park before landing at its temporary Centennial Stadium — set to seat 12,000 fans — in July and through the 2027 season.

March 2026

Wed, Mar 25
5:30 PM
@ Gotham FC
Away
Sat, Mar 28
12:00 PM
vs. Washington Spirit
Home*

April 2026

Sat, Apr 4
6:45 PM
@ Seattle Reign
Away
Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium