Denver Summit FC closes on Santa Fe Yards property

Denver Summit FC's eventual move to Santa Fe Yards is officially official.

The club on Thursday announced the land acquisition was final ahead of its inaugural home match Saturday at Empower Field.

The 14-acre property at I-25 and Broadway is set to open in 2028, according to the announcement.

"This has been a long time coming for South Broadway,” Mayor Mike Johnston said in the Thursday release. “This moment belongs to the Denver Summit fans and leadership team and could not have happened without every neighbor and business owner who believed in this dream from day one.”

The road to securing the location has not been without its bumps.

The club had previously threatened to move the team out of Denver city limits if the city failed to provide an initial $50 million investment, but city council ultimately approved a plan — and signed off on the investment to acquire and improve the land for the stadium — in December. The ownership group plans to spend an additional $150 to $200 million to complete the project, Denver7 has previously reported.

The 14,500-seat venue is set to become the second dedicated professional women’s soccer stadium in the country, and the announcement said it will serve as "a centerpiece of a broader district designed to energize the surrounding area."

"This is a defining moment for Denver Summit FC and for the future of women’s professional sports in our city,” Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner Rob Cohen said in the release. “We are incredibly grateful to Mayor Mike Johnston, Denver City Council, and the broader Denver community for helping turn this vision into a reality. We look forward to this project providing a positive impact on our community for generations to come.”

After the first home game this Saturday at Empower Field, the team is scheduled to play two home matches at Dick's Sporting Goods Park before landing at its temporary Centennial Stadium — set to seat 12,000 fans — in July and through the 2027 season.